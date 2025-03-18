Bedford County seeking input on Route 221 safety improvements

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – If you drive along Route 221 or Forest Road in Bedford County, we’re sure you know how dangerous it can be.

Due to this, the county is seeking your help to make it safer by conducting a survey and public hearing on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

They want to revamp three areas along Perrowville and Graves Mill roads, which include the following:

Perrowville Road to Thomas Jefferson Road or Route 811 near Jefferson Forest High School

Ambassador Road to Cloverhill Boulevard near Walmart

Enterprise Drive to Graves Mill Road near Dollar General

Engineer Erik Smedley explained that several suggestions exist, such as adding turn lanes, reconfiguring some of the lanes and adding a sidewalk.

“It’s a heavily traveled corridor. There’s a lot of growth in that area. So, we just want to make sure we’re doing what we can now to both set us up for success now and down the line in the future 10-15 years from now.”

According to data from 2022, up to 27,0000 vehicles drive along here each day.

Smedley told 10 News they picked these areas because there are many crashes along Perrowville and Graves Mill Roads.

The Central Virginia Transportation Planning Organization reported the following crashes between 2018 to 2023:

From Perrowville Road to Thomas Jefferson Road, there were more than 100.

Ambassador Road to Cloverhill Boulevard had more than 40.

Enterprise Drive to Graves Mill Road had more than 200.

Again, there’s a public hearing taking place at 5 p.m. at the Forest Public Library and they’re also launching a survey that you can fill out till April 14.

After getting feedback, they hope to apply for grants next year to make these changes.