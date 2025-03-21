Skip to main content
Franklin County High School’s annual FFA Tractor Day is rolling into town

It’s set to start at 7 a.m. at the Roses Parking Lot in Rocky Mount

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Annual FFA Tractor Day from 2023 (Franklin County High School)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, Franklin County High School students will be rolling into school with style for its annual FFA Tractor Day.

Students are set to gather at the Roses Parking Lot in Rocky Mount at 7 a.m. before parading their tractors to the high school, which will be escorted by the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Throughout the day, students will display informational posters about their tractors and agriculture, one of Franklin County’s largest industries.

Teachers will then bring their classes out to learn more about the hard work that goes into producing food, fiber and other everyday products. Students will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

