Hull’s Drive-In Theatre kicks off its 2025 season this weekend

LEXINGTON, Va. – Attention, movie lovers! Hull’s Drive-in Theatre is kicking off its 2025 season just in time for the weekend.

From March 21 through the 22nd, the theatre will offer a double showing of Snow White and Mufasa. Gates are scheduled to open at about 6 p.m., with the movie starting around 7:45 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children and can be purchased online at hullsdrivein.com or in person with cash or card.

In addition to this, Hull’s will also feature a concert series as it partners with the Virginia Opry to bring 13 local and regional artists and bands to its Buddy Derrick Memorial Stage.

The concerts will begin in May and run through October. Entrance will be included with your movie ticket, so you’re asked to come early. For more information on the concert lineup, visit hullsdrivein.com