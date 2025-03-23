Skip to main content
Local News

Brush Mountain Fire Grows, Remains Uncontained

In an update Saturday evening, they say it is currently at 90 acres in size

Abbie Coleman, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Photo of the Catawba fire, from Stewart Scales. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA – The Virginia Department of Forestry is continuing to work on containing a brush fire on Brush Mountain in Roanoke County.

In an update Saturday evening, they say it is currently at 90 acres in size and is uncontained.

They go on to say this fire will likely grow in size before it’s over.

The fire started on private land but is now burning in a designated wilderness area on the National Forest.

The Department of Forestry, U.S. Fire Service Roanoke County Fire and Rescue are coordinating on suppression efforts.

The U. S. Forest Service has also worked with their Appalachian Trail partners to temporarily close approximately eight miles of trail for public and firefighter safety as suppression efforts continue.

Abbie Coleman officially joined the WSLS 10 News team in January 2023.

