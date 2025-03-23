Protesters gather in Roanoke to protest possible privatization of USPS

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens gathered on Sunday to protest against the privatization of the United States Postal Service.

Spearheaded by the National Association of Letter Carriers, the protestors held up signs at Williamson Road in Roanoke urging for the protection of the United States Postal Service. They also hope to protect the jobs of over 630,000 employees whose positions they say would threatened if the USPS is privatized.

“It could be catastrophic. We’re talking like, if you live out in a rural area, you may not get your mail delivered for those six days of the week. It could lead to higher postage costs, it could lead to higher delivery services, cuts in post office hours. It could just be catastrophic to all the businesses that rely on the postal service as well.” Ross Murray, Executive Vice President, Branch 524 of the Association Of National Letter Carriers

The USPS delivers mail to over 169 million addresses nationwide, and also employs 630,000 people. The group is concerned that privatization could impact reliable service for the millions of USPS customers around the country.