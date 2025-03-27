Skip to main content
Local News

Harlem Globetrotters set to bring magic to the Berglund Center on Thursday

The friendly competition will feature impressive dunks, four-point shots and challenges

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Harlem Globetrotters, Roanoke
Picture from when the Harlem Globetrotters played in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 11, 2020. (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The iconic Harlem Globetrotters will be hitting the hardwood in the Star City on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Known for their signature spins, dunks and slams, the basketball titans will have a few tricks up their sleeves as they take on the Washington Generals at the Berglund Center.

This year, the friendly competition will feature impressive dunks, four-point shots and challenges. Ticket prices range from $37 to $117, with parking costing $10.

You can also purchase a Magic Pass that will get you VIP access, where you can sit beside the Globetrotters team in the best seats in the arena, get a closer look at the game and enjoy exclusive autograph sessions as well as an exclusive end-of-game group photo.

In 2026, the Harlem Globetrotters will mark their centennial, celebrating 100 years of bringing laughter, joy and long-lasting memories to fans that transcend generations.

To purchase your ticket, click here.

TOP 10 DEALS