Pittsylvania County residents urged to be cautious of scammers posing as deputies

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam circulating in the area.

Deputies report that both their office and the 911 Communications Center have received numerous calls from community members about a person claiming to be from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and alleging to be acting on behalf of the court system. The caller’s number could appear as 434-677-6853, so be on the lookout.

Recommended Videos

The caller will tell you that the call is being recorded for quality assurance and will then ask for the person who lives at your home. Authorities said they might even ask for them by name, stating that they have missed a court date and that a judge has issued a ‘failure to appear’ warrant as a result.

Next, the caller will provide instructions for sending payment to avoid reporting to the sheriff’s office. Deputies emphasize that this is a fraudulent call and that they would never request a payment over the phone. If you suspect you have received a scam call, call the sheriff’s office directly at 434-432-7800 to verify its legitimacy.

“If you receive a telephone call claiming you’ve missed a court date, it’s important to be cautious, as it could very well be a scam,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office provided the following tips to avoid falling victim to scams:

DO’S

Verify the claim: So, what if they claim to be from a law enforcement agency, a court, or in this case, a sheriff’s office? Check with the organization directly using a verified number, directly from their website or documents you may have, to confirm the claim.

Report the scam: If you suspect a scam, report it to your local authorities or consumer protection agency. In the U.S., for example, you can report scams to the If you suspect a scam, report it to your local authorities or consumer protection agency. In the U.S., for example, you can report scams to the Federal Trade Commission or the Internet Crime Complaint Center

Hang up: Does this call sound suspicious or feel off? Hang up! Again, legitimate legal institutions would not make urgent demands or threats over the phone.

DON’TS