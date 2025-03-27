Virginia Tech approves 2.9% tuition hike for 2025-26 academic year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech students will see a 2.9 percent increase in their tuition for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year, following approval from the Board of Visitors earlier this week.

Although Virginia Tech also raised tuition in previous years, the university maintains that over the last eight years, it has kept the cumulative tuition increase well below the rate of inflation.

Recommended Videos

“Combined with increases in institutional financial aid, the university continues to do everything it can to make Virginia Tech education as accessible to more Virginia students,” Virginia Tech said in a press release.

Here’s a breakdown of the rising costs students could see:

In-state undergraduate students: Tuition and mandatory fees will rise to $16,526 annually, an increase of $576 overall. Total costs for in-state undergraduates living on campus will be $29,426 as room and board increases by 4.4 percent—or $542 per year—totaling $12,900.

Out-of-state undergraduate students: Tuition will increase to $38,977 annually, which is a $1,200 increase. This includes a $186 increase in the comprehensive fee. Students will face costs of $51,877 due to 4.4 percent increases for room and board, totaling $12,900.

In-state graduate students: Costs will rise by $653 to $19,218

Out-of-state graduate students: Costs will rise by $1,121 to $36,212

Virginia and Maryland veterinary students will be $29,784, an increase of $910, and the total annual cost to out-of-state (and non-Maryland) veterinary students will be $61,482, an increase of $1,511.

Students enrolling at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine this summer will have a total annual cost of $63,321, an increase of $1,839.

Why are these changes being made?

The tuition increase is part of an effort to maintain the quality of education, invest in faculty and programs, and balance access and affordability for students, according to the university.

School officials said that in Monday’s Finance and Resource Management Committee meeting, university administrators reviewed the tuition resolution and took steps to find savings within the existing university budget that could be reinvested to offset student costs before it was approved. On Tuesday, it was amended to comply with any potential limitations in the final state budget that will be taken up by the Virginia General Assembly in April.

Are there any financial support options for students?

Yes, there are several options to consider, including:

Presidential Scholarship Initiative : This full four-year scholarship will be offered to 230 incoming Virginia students next year.

Funds for Future Program: With this grant, VT covers yearly tuition and fee increases for eligible students. Next year, it’s hoping to expand to provide 100 percent protection from tuition and fee increases for returning students with a family with demonstrated financial need.

You can find more grants here

The Virginia Tech cost of attendance for the 2024-25 academic year that is used to determine financial aid can be found online.