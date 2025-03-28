Blue Ridge Parkway leaders set to provide update on storm recovery efforts

Blue Ridge Parkway leaders are slated to provide an update on storm recovery efforts following the significant damage caused by Hurricane Helene.

A virtual briefing will be held Friday morning to discuss the progress made and how Blue Ridge Parkway leaders plan to continue moving forward.

The storm left destruction in its wake, resulting in at least 57 landslides, tons of debris and damage across more than 300 miles of the Parkway in Virginia and North Carolina. Superintendent Tracy Swartout said that while they’ve come a long way in their recovery efforts, there is still work to be done.

“As with our surrounding communities, we have made significant progress, but the Parkway’s path to permanent repair and recovery will be a long one,” Swartout explained. “The damage to the Parkway is unprecedented in its nearly 100-year history. We ask our many neighbors and visitors to remain patient as we work to reopen sections of the park as quickly as possible.”

As a result of widespread treefall, erosion and trail and culvert damage, many structures, both historic and nonhistoric, were heavily damaged. Parkway officials indicate that the road to recovery could take years.

Due to the severity of the hurricane, some Parkway sections remain closed. Visitors are advised to use caution when planning any trip along the Parkway, share their travel plans with others in advance and check the park’s road status webpage.

"The highest concentration of overall roadway and infrastructure damage along the Parkway occurred from the Linville Falls area, near milepost 317, south to [in North Carolina], near milepost 349," Parkway officials stated in a press release. "Along with the destruction of park facilities near Linville Falls, including the visitor center, picnic area comfort stations, and portions of the campground, park teams have documented over four dozen landslides and other storm-related natural and cultural resource damage in those 38 miles of Parkway alone.

While all 217 of the miles in Virginia are now open for normal traffic, recent ice storms have resulted in several winter storm closures, and cleanup and repair efforts are far from over.

Friday’s briefing will touch on recent damage from winter weather as leaders look ahead to long-term recovery and reconstruction efforts across the route.

Visit the park’s website for a full list of closures.