Crews battle brush fire in Bland County near East River Mountain Road

The blaze has burned 200 acres and is 35% contained, according to authorities

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bland County
(KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

BLAND COUNTY, Va. – Crews are fighting a large brush fire in Bland County, near East River Mountain Road.

The latest reports from the Virginia Department of Forestry indicate that the fire has burned at least 200 acres and is 35% contained.

The blaze has garnered a response from nearly 100 firefighters and personnel who are working to control the flames. Authorities said new crews are set to arrive Friday morning.

At this time, East River Mountain Road is closed from I-77 to the overlook in Mercer County, and residents nearby have been asked to evacuate.

Multiple fire departments from both Virginia and West Virginia are assisting, along with the Virginia State Police and Appalachian Electric Power.

Officials anticipate full containment by the afternoon.

Stay with 10 News for the latest updates.

