Lynchburg daycare employee charged with child abuse

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg daycare employee has been charged in connection with a child abuse investigation, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

This investigation stemmed from an anonymous tip that the Lynchburg Child Protective Services received on March 21, alleging child abuse at Caterpillar Clubhouse, located at 101 Leroy Bowen Drive.

On March 27, following an extensive investigation, the Lynchburg Police Department obtained warrants for 50-year-old Shannon Inez Couch, a Lynchburg resident and employee at Caterpillar Clubhouse. Authorities said she cooperated with the Lynchburg Police and turned herself in.

Couch has been charged with two counts of cruelty and injuries to children.

Details surrounding the circumstances of this incident are limited at this time, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more.

Anyone with additional information that may assist in this case is urged to contact Detective Williams at 434-455-6160, Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900, or Child Protective Services at 434-455-5850. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.