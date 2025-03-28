Skip to main content
Local News

Lynchburg’s T3Medic to host free event for National Choking Awarenss Day

The hands-on learning event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

T3Medic will hold a free event at 147 Mill Ridge in Lynchburg for National Choking Awarenes sDay. (Canva)

Friday is National Choking Awareness Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about choking hazards and prevention.

On Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., T3Medic will hold a free event at 147 Mill Ridge in Lynchburg to educate community members on preventive measures and how to save a life in the event that someone starts choking.

The hands-on training will have a focus on kids and those with special needs.

The organization will also be serving up free pizza and drinks while you learn life-saving skills.

