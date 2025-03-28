Skip to main content
UTV accident in Pulaski County leaves man dead, two injured

Deputies said the incident happened on March 22 on Millers Creek Road

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A man was killed and two others were injured in a UTV crash on National Forest land, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Saturday, March 22, in the 4000 block of Millers Creek Road in the Gatewood area. Authorities have not disclosed what led to the accident but report that it happened about two miles from the roadway in very steep terrain.

Jeffery Lienhart, of Max Meadows, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the two other individuals involved were transported from the scene for medical care.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.

