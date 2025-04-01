Pedestrian killed in Blacksburg crash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in Blacksburg on Saturday afternoon, according to the police department.

At about 3:30 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Prices Fork Road for the report of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian.

After arriving at the scene and investigating further, Blacksburg Police determined that the pedestrian was on the sidewalk when he was hit by one of the vehicles involved in the crash. The victim, who has been identified as Franklin S. Zhang, of Canada, was transported to Lewis-Gale Montgomery Hospital, where he passed away.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400 or you can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819.