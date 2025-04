Two people have been displaced following an overnight fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people have been displaced following an overnight fire in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews report that the fire happened at about 2 a.m. in the 100 block of 14th Street Southwest. Within about 30 minutes, the fire was marked as under control.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The Red Cross will assist those who were displaced.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.