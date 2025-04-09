Forest Library hosts Library of Virginia’s “LVA On the Go”

BEDFORD, Va. – The Library of Virginia brought its mobile programming van, LVA On the Go, to the Bedford Public Library System’s Forest Library, located at 15583 Forest Road in Forest, Virginia, today, April 9, from 12 to 4 p.m.
LVA On the Go travels across the Commonwealth each year, connecting the community with some of the Library’s vast resources and programming. Attendees at Forest Library have the opportunity to register for a Library account, discuss regional and family history and discover research and educational materials from the Library of Virginia.
Library staff presented the following topics:
- 12 p.m. – Genealogy 101 (beginner family history research)
- 1 p.m. – LVA Digital Resources (getting a Library account, using our research materials)
- 3 p.m. – Virginia Chronicle (the Library’s online newspaper database)
For more information, visit edu.lva.virginia.gov/lva-on-the-go.