Get ready for the craveABLEs Golf Ball Drop!

FOREST, Va. – The craveABLEs Golf Ball Drop is happening today, May 18, 2025, at 12 p.m.

Located at 1173 London Links Drive, Suite A-B, Forest, Va., the event is a fundraiser benefiting craveABLEs, a nonprofit dedicated to providing supportive employment for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Participants can buy golf balls now—one ball for $25 or five balls for $100. Each participant will receive a numbered ball, and the ball that lands closest to—or in—the hole wins a prize!

Can’t make it in person? No problem! The event will be live-streamed on craveABLEs’ Facebook and Instagram pages.