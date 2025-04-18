Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Get ready for the craveABLEs Golf Ball Drop!

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: golf ball, golf, cravABLEs, Forest, SWVA, Central Va, fundraiser, nonprofit, intellectual disabilities, support, employment
golf ball drop (Copyright WSLS 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

FOREST, Va. – The craveABLEs Golf Ball Drop is happening today, May 18, 2025, at 12 p.m.

Located at 1173 London Links Drive, Suite A-B, Forest, Va., the event is a fundraiser benefiting craveABLEs, a nonprofit dedicated to providing supportive employment for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Recommended Videos

Participants can buy golf balls now—one ball for $25 or five balls for $100. Each participant will receive a numbered ball, and the ball that lands closest to—or in—the hole wins a prize!

Can’t make it in person? No problem! The event will be live-streamed on craveABLEs’ Facebook and Instagram pages.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Amanda Stellwag headshot

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS