Driver injured after severe single-vehicle car crash in Hillsville

Tags: Virginia, Carroll County, Crash, Hillsville
Photo of the heavily damaged car following a Hillsville car crash. (Copyright 2025 by Hillsville Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

HILLSVILLE, Va. – A driver was injured after a severe single-vehicle car crash took place in Carroll County on Friday, Hillsville Fire Department said.

HFD said they were alerted to a possible vehicle crash on the 7000 block of Poplar Camp Road around 1:51 a.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, units found a car that appeared to have rolled several times and sustained heavy damage.

Authorities said the driver had exited the car on their own and was transported to a local hospital by Carroll County Fire and Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries. Units cleared the roadway of debris after around 30 minutes.

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are investigating the crash.

