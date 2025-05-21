Sunscreen and sun safety tips for the summer

Memorial Day is right around the corner and the start of summer is in sight, and with that comes hotter days and more chances for sun exposure.

The Environmental Working Group has created a list of sun safety tips and a list of sunscreen that is EWG Certified.

Sun safety tips include:

Don’t get burned.

Check yourself.

Cover up.

Find shade or make it.

Plan around the sun.

Sunglasses aren’t just a fashion accessory.

Wear sunscreen

According to EWG some sunscreens that prevent sunburn are less effective at reducing UV rays that cause other types of skin damage and it is important that your sunscreen offers a broad range of protection. Some tips include picking a sunscreen with an SPF between 15 and 50+, avoid sunscreen with Vitamin A and to apply generously and reapply often.

The Environmental Working Group has compiled a list that was put together by scientists, on what they believe to be the best sunscreens on the market, you can find that full list along with more tips about how to use sunscreen this summer here.