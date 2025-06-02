Tavern Stage Summer Music Series returns to Explore Park

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Tavern Stage Summer Music Series kicked off its second year, last month on Friday, May 9, at Explore Park, featuring the band GAK!. This upcoming weekend, on Friday, June 13, Father Sun will play the second event of the music series; known for their reggae covers and original compositions, they bring an authentic vibe to their performances.

The 2025 schedule for the series includes:

June 13 – Father Sun

July 18 – Empty Bottles (Music from 7:15 to 9:30 PM)

August 15 – Creedence Clearwater Recital

September 12 – Jordan Harman & The Humble Brags

The Twin Creeks Brewpub lawn will open at 5:30 PM and remain accessible until 10 PM, with live music scheduled from 6 PM to 8:30 PM. Admission is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the summer sounds.

Food and beverage options will be available on-site at Twin Creeks Brewpub, ensuring a delightful experience for all visitors. For more details about the event, visit Roanoke County Parks or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0.