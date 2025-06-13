Local teenagers learn medical skills at Camp Carilion

Cave Spring High School 9th grader Katie Sempek is diving into the world of healthcare this summer. Instead of spending Friday at the pool or out with her friends, she was learning how to run an IV at Roanoke Memorial Hospital as part of Camp Carilion.

“So I’m going to put on the tourniquet really tight,” Sempek said, demonstrating her newfound skills on a human arm simulation along with the other campers. “ We’ll have to find a vein.”

Sempek has always aspired to be a nurse.

Camp Carilion is designed for rising 9th through 12th graders who have a genuine interest in health professions. “It’s a very good learning opportunity. I’m learning a lot,” Sempek said.

Students explore over 60 different health professions during the camp. Sempek shared her experiences. “I learned how to suture, so I did the surgeon’s knot, and we did CPR. We looked at the Lucas machine, and then I learned to put an IV in and a trauma IV, which is like the really big needle,” Sempek said.

Camp Carilion Director Karri Proctor said it’s a joy to prepare the next generation of healthcare providers. “Running this camp is one of the most rewarding parts of my job, and I love that we do this for our community and students who truly have a desire to work in a highly needed area of profession,” Proctor said.

The camp aims to teach valuable medical skills to local teenagers, hoping to create a full-circle moment by bringing these students back as employees in the future.

“Two years ago, I received an email from a mother of a camper who came through our camp years ago,” Proctor recalled. “She told me that he loved camp so much and was thanking us yet again for the camp he went through and told us that he had just been hired as a paramedic for Carilion. So we’re very excited to see him back in a totally different capacity.”

With this year’s class showing great promise, students like Katie Sempek are well on their way to pursuing careers in healthcare.