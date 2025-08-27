How many steps do we really need a day?

Many people have probably heard that you’re supposed to walk at least 10,000 steps a day to help stay healthy but new research shows you can see benefits with even less.

“We’ve seen benefits from cardiovascular risk reduction for steps as low as 3,500 to 5,000. And certainly, as you get incremental increases in steps, every 1,000 step increment actually correlates to about a 15% reduction in cardiovascular risk. So, it all comes down to what I think most of us already know, the more movement, the better for your heart,” said Tamanna Singh, MD, sports cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Singh was not part of the study but said walking is a great form of exercise.

It can help lower your blood pressure, blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and can also strengthen your muscles and bones.

It’s convenient too since it can be done anywhere.

For example, if you’re at work, you could take a couple of laps around your office or walk outside during lunch.

You could also take the stairs instead of the elevator.

Speed doesn’t matter either.

Dr. Singh said it’s okay to start slow and adjust as needed.

“Walking is really a very sustainable means to incorporate exercise. If you want to build on top of that, certainly. I love running. I love biking. I think all those activities are great. And your heart really doesn’t care what you do, as long as you do something that is enough to help your heart rate come up, help your blood pressure appropriately rise, help you get a little bit of a sweat, challenge your body. And if you can do all of that with walking, why not?,” said Dr. Singh.

Dr. Singh said walking is generally safe for most people.

However, if you have an injury or some other medical condition you are concerned about, it’s best to consult with your physician.