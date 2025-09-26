Country Side Processing to hold grand opening ceremony in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Country Side Processing LLC., a family-owned business that provides meats, cheeses, produce, baked goods and more, will be holding a grand opening ceremony on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Our family was at a moment where we could either continue to dream about owning our own business or take the leap into entrepreneurship—and we chose to dive in. My husband, Rob, has been butchering on thesidefor quite some time, and we saw a real need for this in our community. We couldn’t do it without the support and hard work of our extended family, who have all pitched in to make this possible.” JoAnn Fisher, co-owner of Country Side Processing

The event will take place at 8785 William Penn Rd Osterburg, PA 16667. “Special events and giveaways” are planned to take place, Fisher said.