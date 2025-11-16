Senior alert issued for missing elderly Smyth County man

MARION, Va. – Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for a missing man out of Smyth County on Sunday. The alert was issued on behalf of the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at 2:20 p.m.

SCSO is searching for 65-year-old Timothy Whitehead. He is described as being a white man, approximately 5′11″, weighing around 131 lbs, and having blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen on Saturday, around noon, on the 100 block of Ridgefield Drive in Marion.

VSP said he is thought to be wearing a brownish/grey shirt and either khaki or green pants. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Whitehead suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Whitehead, please contact the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 783-7204.