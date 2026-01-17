Appalachian Power shocks Bedford customers after electric bill costs

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford residents are noticing bigger electric bills lately, and it’s raising concerns across the community.

Many have reached out about sudden spikes in their electric charges. At Rowlett’s Auto & Tire, the impact is already clear.

Jeremy Rowlett, owner of Rowlett’s Auto & Tire, said, “It went up 200 dollars last month when we received that bill which is an added cost that I feel should not be there.”

Efforts to get a statement from AEP regarding the increased charges are underway. For more information on how to manage high energy bills, click here.