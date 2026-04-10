Franklin County school bus crash under investigation

BURNT CHIMNEY – The ride to school for more than two dozen students aboard a Franklin County school bus ended with a crash Thursday when another driver smashed into their bus, 10 News has learned. Fortunately, officials say none of the students was seriously injured.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers confirmed the crash to 10 News Friday following a tip from a viewer. Although there is no evidence the bus driver was at fault. He confirmed that driver was being investigated for substance abuse as part of the usual protocol.

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“The accident occurred on Rt. 122 near the intersection with Burnt Chimney Road at approximately 7:30 am,” Siers told 10 News in an email the day after the crash. “29 middle and high school students were on the bus,” he said.

“All students on the bus were seen by the school nurse upon arrival at their respective schools and parents were notified,” said Siers. “Some students were picked up by their parents.” The superintendent said he understood the people in the car were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.

Siers said parents were notified, and underscored how seriously his department takes these incidents.

“Every accident involving a school bus carrying children is treated as a serious issue that is handled using a strict protocol which includes a formal investigation, substance use testing on the driver involved, and coordination with law enforcement.”

10 News is awaiting more information from police investigating the crash. There is no word on potential charges.