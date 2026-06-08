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Speed safety cameras now active on I-81 in Botetourt, Roanoke counties

10 News Digital Team

Drivers on I-81 are going to have to start watching their speed a little more closely.

Virginia State Police have installed speed safety cameras in work zones along I-81. The cameras are now in Botetourt and Roanoke counties between mile markers 143 and 150.

There is a 30-day warning period for drivers to be made aware of the cameras. After that, drivers going over the posted speed limits in work zones may receive a $100 fine.

State police tell us the cameras were activated sometime last week.

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