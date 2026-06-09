Angels of Assisi and Roanoke Police Department to host mobile pet health clinic June 12

Angels of Assisi is gearing up for its biggest adoption event of the year.

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking for a way to keep your pets healthy without breaking the bank? Angels of Assisi and the Roanoke Police Department are set to host a mobile pet health clinic on Friday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Roanoke-Salem Plaza, located at the intersection of Melrose Avenue and Peter’s Creek Road.

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Available veterinary services for dogs and cats include:

Well Exam: $10

Rabies Vaccine: $10 (exam required first)

Vaccines (DHPP, FeLV, FVRCP, Lepto): $10 each

Dewormer: $10

Microchip: $10

Nail Trim: $10

4DX Test: $25

FIV/FeLV Test: $20

No appointments are necessary, but try to arrive early if you can because service will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Access to affordable veterinary care is one of the most effective ways to keep pets healthy and with the families who love them,” said Lisa O’Neill, Executive Director of Angels of Assisi. “We’re grateful to partner with the Roanoke Police Department to bring these services directly into the community and make preventive care more accessible for local pet owners.”

For more information about Angels of Assisi and its community programs, visit www.angelsofassisi.org