Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office extends Baby Doll Drive initiative

ROANOKE, Va. – Participants and organizers raising awareness for Older Americans Month are getting an extended deadline for the baby doll drive.

Staff from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office continue their community-wide baby doll drive to benefit local nursing home residents diagnosed with dementia and alzheimer’s disease.

The initiative seeks donations of new or gently loved baby dolls, which have been shown to provide comfort, reduce anxiety, and create a sense of purpose for individuals experiencing memory loss.

Community members are encouraged to participate by donating dolls, which will be distributed to residents across local care facilities.