Blacksburg PD crime analyst named to Montgomery County Chamber’s 40 Under 40 list

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A Blacksburg Police Department crime analyst is getting public recognition for work that usually happens behind the scenes.

Courtney Corriere is one of two Blacksburg Police Department employees named to the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s annual 40 Under 40 list, which honors emerging leaders and decision-makers in the New River Valley.

Hidden figures making a big impact

Blacksburg Police Chief John Clair described Corriere and fellow honoree Shannon as “the hidden figures of the police department.”

“They’re making massive impact, but they often don’t get a lot of public exposure because they’re not uniformed officers out there kind of on patrol,” Clair said. “But behind the scenes they’re keeping the community safe.”

Corriere said the nomination caught her off guard — in the best way.

“I think the nomination itself surprised me. That was very exciting,” she said. “Because Montgomery County is larger than people think it is. There’s a lot of young professionals in the area.”

Building a data-driven approach to public safety

Since joining the department, Corriere has helped reestablish and grow the crime analyst unit. Chamber CEO Steve Baffuto outlined the scope of her work.

“Her work includes developing real time dashboards, mentoring interns, supporting officers and investigators, and leading regional data sharing initiatives across eight law enforcement agencies in the New River Valley,” Baffuto said.

Corriere said crime trends across the region make that kind of collaboration essential.

“The same crime that’s happening in Radford is happening in Montgomery County. The same crime that’s happening in Giles is happening in Montgomery County,” she said. “They’re just getting more and more inventive with the crime that they’re doing and how they’re doing that crime.”

A growing — and rarely seen — profession

Crime analysis remains a small field in the New River Valley. Corriere said there are roughly 2.5 analysts working in the area.

“It’s a very unique crime analysis in this area,” she said. “It’s great to be recognized for the work I’m doing. And it’s a newer field in general — it’s a profession that we have here in the county.”

Her role focuses on giving decision-makers the information they need, rather than making final calls herself.

“Right now I’m influencing decision makers, not necessarily being a decision maker, but giving them the tools they need — the resources, the information — so they can make informed, data-driven decisions,” Corriere said.

Eyes on leadership

Corriere said she has long-term ambitions in the field. Leadership is part of her five- and 10-year plan, she said, with a goal of eventually mentoring others entering crime analysis.

Chief Clair said he expects exactly that.

“They do incredible work every single day, and they are people who have a growth mindset,” he said. “In the years to come, you’re going to see them in leadership positions in the agency.”

Clair also praised the Chamber for shining a light on work that often goes unnoticed.

“Often police departments aren’t really seen as providing massive impact across various domains,” he said. “But it’s great to see that the business community recognizes the incredible work that they do — not just out on patrol, but really making Blacksburg safer.”

The full 40 Under 40 list is available on the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce website.

https://www.montgomerycc.org/forty/