City of Lynchburg announces next fire chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The City of Lynchburg has named L. Brad Creasy as its next fire chief.

Creasy brings more than 30 years of experience in fire and emergency services to the role. He is well known in the community, having held a variety of positions in the Lynchburg area and beyond.

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Currently, he serves as executive director of the Virginia Department of Fire Programs, where he oversees a state agency responsible for firefighter training, professional development, grant administration, and fire prevention programs.

He stepped into that role in 2022, when he was appointed by former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and was later reappointed by current Gov. Abigail Spanberger this year. Creasy continues to work with the governor and the secretary of public safety and homeland security on fire and EMS legislation, regulations, and policy.

In addition, he serves on the Virginia Public Safety Foundation Board of Directors, the FEMA Fire Investigator Comprehensive Occupational Study Advisory Board, and the Bedford Community Health Foundation Board.

Creasy is a graduate of Liberty University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in business management and administration. He previously served as fire chief for the Town of Bedford Fire Department from 2008 to 2022 and held leadership roles with Roanoke Fire-EMS.

He has had many accomplishments during the span of his career, including the Governor of Virginia Fire Service Award – Fire Chief of the Year in 2021 and the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs Fire Chief of the Year in 2022. He also holds the Center for Public Safety Excellence Chief Fire Officer (CFO) designation.

“Brad Creasy distinguished himself throughout this process as a highly respected leader with a proven record of service and innovative organizational leadership,” said City Manager Wynter C. Benda. “His experience leading at the local, regional, and state levels, combined with his commitment to workforce development, community engagement, operational excellence, and firefighter wellness, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead the Lynchburg Fire Department into the future. We are excited to welcome him to the City of Lynchburg.”

“I am deeply honored and excited to accept the opportunity to serve as Lynchburg’s next Fire Chief,” said Creasy. “I have tremendous respect for the proud tradition that has been built by the men and women of this organization, and I look forward to working alongside our firefighters, elected officials, and community partners to continue that legacy. Together, we will build upon the department’s many strengths, embrace opportunities for growth, and ensure we remain prepared to meet the evolving needs of the community. I am grateful for the trust that has been placed in me and am enthusiastic about the future of the Lynchburg Fire Department. I look forward to listening, learning, and leading as we continue our mission of providing exceptional service to our community.”

Creasy will officially begin his role as fire chief in July.