New device offers big protection against hidden danger at Smith Mountain Lake

A small device is giving swimmers and dock owners at Smith Mountain Lake a new kind of peace of mind. It’s called the Dock Lifeguard — a probe that senses stray electricity in the water and sounds an alarm.

Eddie Dillon, owner of Dillon Electric & Plumbing LLC, puts it in simple terms.

“I tell people it’s kind of like a smoke alarm,” Dillon said. “It’s something you never want to hear go off, but if it does go off, it’s an emergency situation, so you need to evacuate.”

What causes stray electricity in the water

Improper grounding, aging wiring, or power running from nearby homes can send current into the water — sometimes from yards or neighboring docks.

Tye Campbell, who serves on the Education & Grants Committee, says certain structures pose a specific risk.

“Stay away from boat lifts and jet ski lifts,” Campbell said. “They’re typically metal, they’re typically served by power, and if those devices are in the water, if there happens to be stray voltage coming through the lift when it’s in the water, it can transfer to the water and to the person.”

Why it’s so dangerous

The physical effect of electric shock drowning is severe. Jeff Markiewicz, Water Safety Council Chair and Leesville Lake Liaison, explains what happens to a swimmer’s body when current enters the water.

“When the electricity hits them, their ability of their nervous system to send signals so that you’re trying to swim but you can’t — you lock up, your muscles tense up,” Markiewicz said. “If you’re not wearing a life jacket, that basically means you’re probably going to sink and you’re probably going to drown.”