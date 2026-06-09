Rockbridge County moves to cut ties with Goshen First Aid Crew following audit, embezzlement charge

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – Rockbridge County leaders are moving to sever ties with the Goshen First Aid Crew after an audit found what officials described as financial irregularities within the volunteer rescue organization.

The Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors voted Monday night to begin the process of dissolving its relationship with the Goshen First Aid Crew, weeks after the organization’s chief, 55-year-old Barry Arnold, was arrested and charged with embezzlement.

The investigation began after the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in the fall of 2024 alleging misuse of department vehicles and questionable spending. An audit later identified multiple expenditures dating back to 2023 that appeared to fall outside the normal scope of the nonprofit’s daily operations.

Arnold was arrested in May. His hearing is scheduled for September.

Following the audit findings, the county suspended normal contributions to the first aid crew and only reimbursed the organization for essential services.

On Monday, the Board of Supervisors authorized the county’s fire-rescue department to hire seven additional employees to provide 24/7 staffing at the Goshen Volunteer Fire Department.

“These types of decisions are not easy. We do not take them lightly,” said Rockbridge County Fire-Rescue Chief Nathan Ramsey. “Our first priority, as mentioned, is public service and being there when someone needs emergency medical services.”

The board also authorized the county’s attorney to post notice of the code amendment dissolving ties with the Goshen First Aid Crew.

“We have to ensure that staffing is there and then also accountable,” Ramsey added. “We have some of the most dedicated volunteers in this county. But when you receive funding, we have to ensure that it’s spent properly and correctly on the right things.”

The future of the Goshen First Aid Crew remains unclear.

When asked what would happen to the organization’s building, equipment and volunteers, Ramsey said, “I’m not prepared to answer that question just yet. They are their own entity. They just will not be funded or dispatched on calls.”

Ramsey said the rescue squad could potentially return in the future under new leadership.

“If there would be different leadership that would want to start the first aid crew back up, there’s a process for that,” said Ramsey. “[An] approval process they would have to go through to be considered as a volunteer rescue squad again.”

10 News contacted the Goshen First Aid Crew for comment. Representatives said they do not have a comment at this time.

The Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors is expected to take final action on the matter at its next meeting on July 27.