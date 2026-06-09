Lynchburg Republican firehouse primary under scrutiny as Attorney General opens review

LYNCHBURG, VA – Some voters in Lynchburg are questioning how a Republican firehouse primary was run, and now the Attorney General is taking a look.

“If it’s done accidentally, if you can’t run your own election, it makes me concerned that you’re supposed to be running our city,” Lynchburg voter Paul Arslain said.

Paul Arslain says he waited in line to vote for about two hours on May 30 during the Republican firehouse primary.

“Multiple people were in line that were near me that got in line and left because the line was so long,” Arslain said.

He says the experience left him with questions about the process.

“I don’t think you’re getting the voice of the people if the people that are voting are only the people that can sacrifice two to three hours of a Saturday afternoon,” he said.

But what is a firehouse primary?

We asked that to the chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, Jeff Ryer.

“It’s a primary run by the party, meaning that your normal polling places aren’t the places where you vote,” Ryer said.

Arslain says he was asked to sign a pledge agreeing to support Republican candidates moving forward - something he says he was not comfortable doing.

“I had to pledge support for multiple years, for multiple elections, for federal elections,” Arslain said.

But Ryer says that even in an open primary state, local committees can set participation requirements like a pledge.

“That’s not something that I could in good conscience say,” Arslain said.

Now, multiple challenges to the process have been filed.

Ryer says the Virginia Republican Party is facing three appeals.

“Appeals usually relate to voters being excluded or voters not being properly informed,” he said.

And the Virginia Attorney General’s office is also investigating the handling of absentee ballots.

In a letter to the Lynchburg Republican Committee, the Attorney General’s office stated they have concerns that the committee may have violated state law by effectively disenfranchising voters.

The committee has until June 29th to provide documents related to the investigation.

As for the appeals, Ryer says they will be reviewed this week.

We reached out to the Lynchburg Republican Committee, but have not received a response.

We also reached out to candidates in the primary.

Current councilman and candidate Marty Misjuns said, “Lynchburg Republicans selected their nominees in record turnout, and the results have been certified. I’m not surprised that Democrat Jay Jones would try to interfere with their will and create chaos by making people think he can take conservatives off the ballot in a Republican stronghold like Lynchburg — when he can’t. Only a judge can do that. Republicans need to rally behind our nominees and focus on beating Democrats and their radical policies in November. That’s exactly what I intend to do.”

Candidate Veronica Bratton said, “These challenges are not unexpected, and I have full confidence in our Firehouse since we had a team of election experts running it. I am happy the LRCC has the opportunity to set the standard for the rest of the state to follow. As one of the three certified Republican nominees, I am focused on defeating the Democrats in November to protect Lynchburg citizens from State overreach and fight to put money back in the hands of our taxpayers.”