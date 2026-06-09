Lynchburg City Council weighs water rate hike to fund aging pipe replacements

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council is voting on a proposed water and stormwater rate increase that officials say is necessary to fund ongoing upgrades to one of the nation’s oldest water systems. The central question for ratepayers is straightforward: pay a little more each month now, or risk much larger problems with the system down the road.

What the rate increase would mean

Under the proposed budget, residents would pay $1.06 more per month. Lynchburg Water Resources says that modest increase would keep its 1% annual pipe replacement goal on track — translating to roughly 4.5 miles of water line replaced in the coming fiscal year.

“We have a lot of water lines that are over 100 years old or undersized that are in need of replacement,” said Jason Snyder, a spokesperson for Lynchburg Water Resources. “With our drinking water pipes, we’re aiming to replace about one percent of the 455 miles of water line that we have every year.”

What happens without it

If the council opts for the amended budget instead, only 1.8 miles of pipeline would be replaced — less than half the original goal. That scaled-back approach would also delay 19 other projects and reduce services, according to Lynchburg Water Resources.

Officials say the stakes extend beyond drinking water. The condition of the city’s sewer and stormwater infrastructure is also a major concern.

“It’s really to make sure the sewer system is functioning properly, that there are no backups, or that the pipes are adequately managing the flow and that there’s no stormwater infiltration to the sanitary sewer system,” Snyder said.

What comes next

If the rate increase is approved, the original proposed budget would move forward in the next fiscal year. Council members are expected to finalize their decision in the coming days.