Orphaned bobcat kittens arrive at SWVA Wildlife center after mother hit, killed by vehicle

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center has admitted 2 orphaned Bobcat kittens. These two orphans arrived from Russell County, VA on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Since arriving at the center, the kittens have already grown — now weighing 640 and 685 grams respectively. They are currently on a formula diet, with staff expecting the transition to solid foods in the coming days. (WSLS)

Roanoke – Two orphaned bobcat kittens have found refuge at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke after their mother was hit and killed by a vehicle in Russell County.

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The two female kittens were found beside their deceased mother on the side of the road and were transported to the center, where staff estimated them to be about 5 weeks old. At intake, they weighed 505 grams and 510 grams respectively.

“So when they arrived here, they were a little over 500 grams a piece, and within about three days, they’d already added another 100 to 150 grams of weight a piece,” said Chester Leonard, Executive Director of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. “This goes to show you the A, how dehydrated they were, and B, how hungry they were. That said, though, they are in good condition now, and they are gaining weight, which is what we want to see in the rehab setting. And they are quite feisty.”

Since arriving at the center, the kittens have already grown — now weighing 640 and 685 grams respectively. They are currently on a formula diet, with staff expecting the transition to solid foods in the coming days.

Rehabilitation brings challenges — and big costs

Rehabilitating the kittens will be a lengthy and expensive process. The center estimates the total cost of rehabilitation to exceed $20,000 before the animals are released, likely sometime next spring — making it one of the longest and most expensive rehabilitations the center has ever undertaken.

That cost covers staffing, medicine, veterinary exams, enclosure maintenance and food. As the kittens grow, each will consume the equivalent of one whole chicken per day, at approximately $10 per chicken. In the final months of rehabilitation, staff will need to introduce prey the bobcats would naturally find in the wild, such as quail and rabbits. A single large rabbit costs $23, and each kitten may eat at least one per day — sometimes more.

Preventing imprinting — a critical concern

Because felids are highly susceptible to COVID-19, staff wear full personal protective equipment during all interactions with the kittens. To prevent the animals from imprinting on humans, staff also wear a homemade bobcat mask — or sometimes a leopard print pillowcase — while feeding them.

Imprinting at such a young age is a serious risk. If a bobcat begins to associate humans with food, it could jeopardize its chances of surviving in the wild — undermining months of work and thousands of dollars in care.

Photo of two growing bobcats rescued by the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. Photo taken March 2026. (WSLS)

Virginia’s only wild cat

The bobcat is Virginia’s only wild felid. Adult females can weigh up to 30 pounds. Known predators, bobcats feed on rabbits, squirrels, birds, rats and snakes in the wild.

In April the SWVA Wildlife Center released two adult bobcats in Floyd County after successfully rehabilitating them. 10 Mews followed them during their entire journey. Watch their story here: Bobcats released into Virginia wild after nearly year-long rehab at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

How to help

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is accepting donations to help cover the cost of the kittens’ care. Donations can be made online at swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation or by mailing a check to:

Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

5985 Coleman Road

Roanoke, VA 24018

Watch more about the bobcat kittens rescue watch a10 News Special Vanishing Voices: Saving Virginia’s Wildlife.