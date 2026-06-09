Roanoke Police investigating Northwest shooting that injured one Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a shooting that occurred in Northwest Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, at approximately 2:17 p.m. officers responded to the 3800 block of Panorama Ave NW for the report of a shooting.

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Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment; the extent of his injuries has not been released at this time.

The incident is under investigation, and officials are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Roanoke Police Department at (540) 344-8500.