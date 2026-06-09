Roanoke’s Eureka Recreation Center set to reopen after major renovation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City is celebrating a major milestone with the completion of the Eureka Recreation Center renovation. The center will officially reopen to the public on June 15.

Originally built in 1965, the Eureka Recreation Center became a top priority for upgrades after a 2019 Parks and Recreation assessment highlighted a long list of facility issues. To address these needs, the city dedicated $14.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to redevelop the center, making it the largest single-project investment in Parks and Recreation history.

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The fully renovated facility now features a 5,750-square-foot addition, a spacious indoor gymnasium with new hardwood floors, upgraded restrooms, a multi-use community room, lounge space, and dedicated areas for the P.L.A.Y. after-school program. The project also added more parking, a new events lawn, an ADA-accessible pathway, a pavilion, and 140 newly planted trees.

Community members are invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the updated facility on June 12 at 11 a.m.