Toebean Cat Cafe temporarily closed after break-in, vandalism

ROANOKE, Va. – The Toebean Cat Cafe, located in downtown Roanoke, was forced to close for the day after a break-in.

According to a Facebook post, the business was vandalized Monday night with someone allegedly cutting electrical wires.

The A.C in the building was damaged and is no longer working. The business says they closed for the day for HVAC repairs, while also reviewing security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.