Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services encourages Virginians to buy local during Agriculture Week

Virginia Agriculture Week is June 7 to 13, and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is encouraging Virginians to celebrate by shopping local.

“Virginia’s farmers and producers put food on our tables, fuel our communities, and power our economy. This week and all year round, I encourage Virginians to join me in celebrating the dedication and determination of these men, women, and families, and thanking them for all that they do for our Commonwealth.” Governor Abigail Spanberger

Recommended Videos

VDACS says the commonwealth’s agriculture industry "has an annual economic impact of $82 billion and $43 billion in value-added impact."

“We’re fortunate in Virginia to have local access to high quality meats, poultry, seafood, milk and dairy products, fruits and vegetables, wine, spirits, beer and more. We want to thank our farmers this week and all year round by enjoying the fruits of their labor, visiting their farms and farmstands and looking for local products in the supermarket. I hope every resident of the Commonwealth will take some time over their next meal or while driving through the state’s rolling fields to be thankful to the hardworking farmers that make all of this possible.” Charles Green, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Commissioner

Locally grown and produced agricultural products will have a "Virginia Grown and Virginia’s Finest" logo. If you are interested in finding a retailer that sells local products, you can do so here. If you are searching for a specific food or beverage, click here.