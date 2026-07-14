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Local News

Gov. Spanberger announces millions in disaster relief grants for Hurricane Helene recovery

10 News Digital Team

FILE - Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivers her State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virignia General Assembly at the Capitol, Jan. 19, 2026, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced $7.3 million in disaster relief grants to Southwest Virginia localities that were heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

Giles County and Washington County are set to receive $3.5 million each in support of the "repair, rehabilitation, reconstruction, and replacement of disaster-damaged homes for low- and moderate-income households." In Grayson County, the Town of Fries will receive $322,712 for the installation of a generator at its water treatment facility.

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“Tropical Storm Helene delivered historic and devastating impacts to Southwest Virginia — washing out roads, damaging homes, and overwhelming local infrastructure in ways that no community could — or should have to — shoulder alone. As Virginians continue rebuilding their lives, these disaster relief grants will help provide families and localities with the long-term support they need to fully recover. I am committed to supporting these communities, restoring what was lost, and building resilience so that when future storms come, Virginia is better prepared.”

Governor Abigail Spanberger

“This funding plays a critical role in filling the gaps that remain long after the immediate crisis has passed. These coordinated and deployed investments ensure the households that are often the hardest hit and the last to recover receive the assistance they need. Through these grants, we’re not only repairing what was damaged, but also addressing long-standing vulnerabilities and reducing future risk. This is how we build stronger, more resilient communities across the Commonwealth.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Carrie Chenery

You can find out more about the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief program here.

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