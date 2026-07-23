Five Democrats debate for Roanoke City Council seats ahead of primary

ROANOKE, Va. – Five Democratic candidates vying for seats on Roanoke’s City Council will meet Thursday night for their first debate, giving voters a critical opportunity to hear from the field before heading to the polls. The debate will be hosted by The Roanoke City Democratic Committee at Unitarian Church of Roanoke

With Virginia’s primary election less than two weeks away, voters will narrow the five candidates down to three. Three seats on the City Council are open, and nine people are running overall — five of them Democrats.

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The field includes:

It’s important to note this primary election in Roanoke City will only apply to democrats due to the one republican candidate. Virginia does not have voter registration by political party, so all voters may participate in this democratic primary, regardless of party affiliation.

Democrat candidates on the ballot

Incumbents Peter Volosin and Vivian Sanchez-Jones did not attend the earlier candidate forum covered exclusively by 10 News, making Thursday’s debate another opportunity for voters to hear from all five Democratic candidates in person. 10 News reached out to both incumbents for comment on their campaign priorities.

Here is a look at the three other candidates who did participate in that forum:

Roanoke native Raekwon Moore centered his campaign on schools and public transit.

“I’m running for City Council because I want to make sure that we are fixing the everyday issues that are present in this city,” Moore said. “I want to focus on public schools because I went to them and I know how important it is that our kids receive quality education.”

Danny Clawson focused on housing, education and government transparency.

“I have a lot of experience protecting the vote. And I also have a lot of experience engaging constituents to advocate at the legislature. And I think that’s something that’s going to be really important in the coming years because we live in a dill and rural state, which means that a lot of the things that this city needs right now, we have to gain permission from Richmond,” said Clawson.

Harvey Brookins emphasized public safety and community stability.

“I believe my background in financial management, community leadership and consensus building gives me the experience to help move Roanoke forward while helping our city become physically stronger and focus on delivering results for our citizens,” Brookins said.

Brookins addresses past domestic abuse charge

Brookins also made a public statement at the forum regarding a domestic abuse charge from June 2017.

“I want to speak openly about the domestic violence incident that occurred almost 10 years ago. I understand how deeply domestic violence impacts families and communities,” Brookins said.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. I sincerely apologize for the harm, concern, and confusion this may have caused.”

10 News obtained arrest records related to the charge. According to those records, Brookins allegedly struck his then-wife on the side of her face during an argument, leaving a mark.

Brookins’ full statement and additional details are available on WSLS.com.

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