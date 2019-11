SALEM, Va. - Three hundred people gathered Saturday for the third annual Run for Donuts 5K in Salem.

The annual event is put together by St. Vincent Home Services. SVH is a local organization that helps people with disabilities.

Organizers said despite the cold weather, runners and volunteers came out to support SVH.

Money raised from the run will go toward three SVH programs - adult services, autism achievement and family services.

