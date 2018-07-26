Unique dining experience to come to downtown Roanoke in September

ROANOKE, Va.- - Downtown Roanoke and the Historic Roanoke City Market will hold the first Farm to Feast event in the Market Square. The space will be blocked off to give 100 food lovers an elegant five-course meal prepared on site by Blue Ridge Catering.

The event is meant to give food lovers a first-hand experience of the quality and diverse food from the Roanoke Valley.

"We are doing a five course meal, everything is going to be sourced from our farmers here. We have produce from our various vendors from fruits and vegetables all the way to the meats, fish. So we have a lot of diverse vendors to utilize for this event," said Jaime Clark, of Downtown Roanoke, Inc.

Local wines and craft beers will also be served. Tickets for the Sept. 16 event go on sale Friday. https://www.downtownroanoke.org/do/farm-to-feast





