Armed man causes lockdown at Blacksburg schools, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Two Blacksburg schools were placed on lockdown Thursday as authorities responded to a potential suicide situation in Montgomery County, according to officials with the Blacksburg police department.

Police responded to Briarwood Drive in reference to reports of an emotionally disturbed person making suicidal statements while armed with an assault-style rifle.

This incident resulted in a brief lockdown of the Blacksburg High School and Blacksburg Middle School and a large police presence at the schools.

With the assistance of Virginia Tech police, Virginia State Police, Christiansburg police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, the 18-year-old was found in a rural section of Montgomery County.

After a brief standoff, he surrendered to police and was taken for a mental health evaluation, according to police.

Authorities say charges are pending.

