BBB: With earlier start to holiday shopping season, beware of scammers

Holiday shopping deals are popping up earlier and earlier, and that means scammers are on the prowl.

Some major retailers have already held their specials typically saved for Black Friday.

Local Better Business Bureau leaders said with the shopping period being even more spread out than in past years, people need to be on the lookout for scammers.

“Things that we see happen, whether it’s packages being stolen off porches or fake shipping emails that pop up, trying to get personal information from you, or even fake websites on the hot items of the season,” said Julie Wheeler, who's president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau serving western Virginia.

Wheeler said people should only buy online from trusted sources, know the return policies and when the packages are supposed to be delivered.

