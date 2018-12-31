Beware of scammers impersonating US marshals, asking for money

ROANOKE, Va. - Answering your phone to have someone telling you that you could be arrested if you don't send money their way? It's a scam!

The United States Marshals Service is warning people about this growing trend of telephone scammers impersonating marshals and other federal government employees.

After threatening arrest, the scammers request the money, usually thousands of dollars, to be sent via Western Union, etc.

Recently, scammers have said that a subpoena has been sent to the person on the line and he or she failed to show up for jury duty in federal court. Because of this, he or she has been requested to pay the money via Western Union or will be arrested, according to the scammer.

For those who receive this call, marshals advise you to write down the incoming phone number and any names the scammer provides, as well as any other pertinent information, then contact the U.S. marshals in Roanoke at 540-857-2230.

Remember, NEVER send money to people calling you in this manner.



