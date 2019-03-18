Canstruction beats 2016 goal with more than 20,000 pounds of food

ROANOKE, Va.- - Sculptures made up of 21,685 pounds of food will help feed people in southwest Virginia. That number beats Canstruction's 2016 total of 17,000 pounds. Sunday was the last day for people to check out the sculptures, built entirely from cans of food at the Taubman Museum.

It was an event put on by Feeding America Southwest Virginia to raise hunger awareness. The combined team from Wells Fargo-Clark Nexsen won the people's choice award from the event.

"They did this really cool can sculpture that I think a lot of people really like. It was a 3D rendering of the Roanoke Star and really brought in some scenes from Roanoke. It was a Roanoke-centric sculpture," said Amanda Allen.

Feeding America Southwest Virginia says the food donated equals more than 18,000 meals for the hungry.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.