Daleville woman turns 106, featured on "The Today Show"

DALEVILLE, Va.- - A local woman gets a very special birthday shoutout that made national news.

Irene Williamson was featured on "The Today Show" for turning 106 years old.

She was born in 1912.

A picture of her smiling face made the front of a Smucker's jelly jar.

Irene credits god as the reason for a long life and says she has no complaints. The centenarian says life has been good so far.

"There's nothing I enjoy doing more. I enjoy every day the same," said Williamson, who lives in Daleville.

