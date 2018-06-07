Eagle Rock Library wants to help you start your own garden with their Seed Library

EAGLE ROCK, Va. - Books aren't the only items being rented out at the Eagle Rock Library in Botetourt County.

They created a new Seed Library Program. It works by checking out different seeds like heirloom, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers, just to name a few, to grow over the season.

You're encouraged to bring back the seeds from the plantings to replenish the library's collection.

It encourages people to learn about agriculture by growing their own plants with seeds provided by the library.

"We just started it at the very end of April and within two days, we have people checking stuff out. We actually have patrons coming from other locations because their relatives had told them, 'Hey, they are starting a seed library. go get your seeds and start.' So we are really excited people are interested" said Jaime Duval, Eagle Rock Library Branch Manager.

You can check out up to five packets of seeds at a time and you don't have to be a patron of the library to try the free program.



